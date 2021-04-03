Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,562 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $99.11 and a 1 year high of $251.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.19.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

