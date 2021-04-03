Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 119.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,839 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $4,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARNA. TheStreet downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.