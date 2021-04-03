Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 53,563 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.39.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

