Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Medpace worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Medpace by 9,005.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,127 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,881.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,483,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,788,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,012 shares of company stock worth $33,306,627 over the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $169.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

