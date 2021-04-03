Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,485 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

NYSE:ATO opened at $98.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $111.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

