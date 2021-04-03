Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.73 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,981,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $331.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.57. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.69 and a 1 year high of $339.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.