Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.81 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after buying an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 28,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

