Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,313 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after purchasing an additional 57,524 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 272,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 793,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

