Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,621 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,612,000 after acquiring an additional 96,276 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 17,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,193 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,370,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.27.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $235.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $236.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.