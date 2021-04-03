Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,702 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,431.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 167,541 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after buying an additional 163,844 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after buying an additional 145,230 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 91.7% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,942,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of EXPE opened at $175.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.