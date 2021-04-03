Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $5.12 Million in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

ZI stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $24,541,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 494,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,541,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $10,736,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,736,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,448,490 shares of company stock valued at $240,234,704.

A number of analysts have commented on ZI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

