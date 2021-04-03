Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,082 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of WestRock by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of WestRock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Shares of WRK opened at $52.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.43.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

