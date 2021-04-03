Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ opened at $150.85 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.33 and a 52-week high of $151.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.