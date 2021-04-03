Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,370,000 after acquiring an additional 83,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIB opened at $84.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

