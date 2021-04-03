Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $5.13 Million Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,726.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $1,399,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,603,187.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,666 shares of company stock valued at $32,902,151 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $185.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.54. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $201.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

