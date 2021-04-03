Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,856,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.37% of BELLUS Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 438,077 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $3.93 on Friday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $307.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.42.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

