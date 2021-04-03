Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 10,806 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

