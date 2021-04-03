Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 3,211 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.15. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.