Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 6,700 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

