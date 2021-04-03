Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 171,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cousins Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CUZ opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUZ. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

