Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,453,000 after buying an additional 2,380,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Datadog by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,638,000 after acquiring an additional 564,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $87.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,905.70 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,794,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,672,225 shares of company stock valued at $168,621,708 over the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

