Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,999 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.19% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

VNLA opened at $50.15 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39.

