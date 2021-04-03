Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,270 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,623,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641,323 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,177 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,634,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350 over the last 90 days. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATUS stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 178.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

