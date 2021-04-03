Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 10,695 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after buying an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $22,382,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after buying an additional 209,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBHS. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $97.15 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $97.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

