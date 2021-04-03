Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 244,252 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,252 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of JFrog worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 721.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,401 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $5,229,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

