Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,482,361 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,482,361 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,055,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,155,000 after purchasing an additional 294,651 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.70 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

