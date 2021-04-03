Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 370,368 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 370,368 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $73.65 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $75.58. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

