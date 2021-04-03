Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 388,519 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Relay Therapeutics worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on RLAY shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of RLAY opened at $36.20 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $80,577,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock valued at $140,852,304.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.