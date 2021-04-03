Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 41,319 Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,319 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,534,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,551,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,369 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,045,000 after acquiring an additional 783,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 655,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,663,000 after acquiring an additional 199,033 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. CLSA restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.12.

Shares of NYSE:GSX opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -84.68 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. GSX Techedu’s revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSX Techedu Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

