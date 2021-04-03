Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 7,721 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,530 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,560,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,059,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,471,000 after acquiring an additional 60,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 336,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,042,000 after acquiring an additional 30,165 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on COUP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.48.

Coupa Software stock opened at $262.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.14 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $337,141.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,657 shares of company stock worth $55,474,214. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

