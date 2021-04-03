Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 90,678 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,678 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,269 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,800,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $11,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

