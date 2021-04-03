Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,124,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.52% of Mereo BioPharma Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $899,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $3.38 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

