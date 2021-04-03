Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,759 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of 21Vianet Group worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.44. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

VNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

