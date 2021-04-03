Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,004 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 23,734 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 15.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 301.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,261 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $128.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,039 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

