Jarvis+ Price Up 10% Over Last Week (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $737,581.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00052020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.47 or 0.00672142 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00027328 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

