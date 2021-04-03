JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in JD.com by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,774,000 after acquiring an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

NASDAQ JD opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

