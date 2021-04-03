Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of JEF opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

