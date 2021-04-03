Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.87

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and traded as high as $35.63. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 4,366 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

