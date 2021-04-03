Jobchain (JOB) One Day Volume Hits $443,127.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $13.04 million and $443,127.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00053323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.52 or 0.00675587 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00027735 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a token. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,706,748,293 tokens. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

