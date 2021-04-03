Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lifted by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.2% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

JNJ stock opened at $162.83 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $127.22 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

