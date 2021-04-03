JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 127,779 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,626,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,779 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.49% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $144,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 350.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 460,442 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,850,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 224,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 18.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,297,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,850,000 after purchasing an additional 169,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 295.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.