JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 24,435 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.98% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $138,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Shares of SITE opened at $173.64 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $181.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

