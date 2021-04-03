JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 364,025 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,628,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 364,025 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.19% of Graphic Packaging worth $146,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $18.35 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

