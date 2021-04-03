JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,362 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.33% of Arvinas worth $136,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Arvinas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Arvinas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,295.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $172,016.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $65.80 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

