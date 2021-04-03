JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.05% of NorthWestern worth $148,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,143,000 after buying an additional 242,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NorthWestern by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after acquiring an additional 111,328 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,350 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 883.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 577,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 518,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWE opened at $64.80 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.