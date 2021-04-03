JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.87% of LCI Industries worth $158,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 38.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $3,487,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 171.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 53,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $136.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.19. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $851,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,699,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $2,445,886. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.