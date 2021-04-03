JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 133,544 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.69% of Blueprint Medicines worth $168,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,830,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,048,000 after acquiring an additional 268,893 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,916,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 470,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,765,000 after buying an additional 215,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.53.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.