JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 266,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.49% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $150,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $112.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.90.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

