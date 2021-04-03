JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 967,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,572,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.91% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $136,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 16,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.84. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $72.38 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.