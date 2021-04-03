JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146,793 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.59% of Morningstar worth $157,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morningstar news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $4,260,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,093,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,001,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $2,666,771.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,093,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,509,776.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,332 shares of company stock valued at $35,881,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $233.02 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.25 and a 52-week high of $255.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

